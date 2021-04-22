From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Some members of the Kaduna State All Progressives Congress (APC) Executive Committee and state caucus members have vowed not to campaign under the leadership of the party’s Acting Chairman, Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada (retd), alleging that he had spoken ill of the ruling party at a recent meeting with party members.

The aggrieved members have called for the removal or resignation of the chairman within seven days, othereise he’d be forced out of office.

This was contained in a press statement issued by a group, the Kaduna Coalition of APC Electoral Volunteers, and jointly signed by Mr Gideon Lidani and Alhaji Abubakar Jubril, its Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

When contacted for comment, the embattled party chairman said: ‘I don’t believe in grumbling. Let those people accusing me of an offence that I did not commit come out of hiding and attack me physically. If really they are sincere with their baseless allegations. They are just grumbling, they are a bunch of grumblers. I don’t believe in grumbling.’

The statement by the APC group reads: