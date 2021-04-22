From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
Some members of the Kaduna State All Progressives Congress (APC) Executive Committee and state caucus members have vowed not to campaign under the leadership of the party’s Acting Chairman, Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada (retd), alleging that he had spoken ill of the ruling party at a recent meeting with party members.
The aggrieved members have called for the removal or resignation of the chairman within seven days, othereise he’d be forced out of office.
This was contained in a press statement issued by a group, the Kaduna Coalition of APC Electoral Volunteers, and jointly signed by Mr Gideon Lidani and Alhaji Abubakar Jubril, its Chairman and Secretary, respectively.
When contacted for comment, the embattled party chairman said: ‘I don’t believe in grumbling. Let those people accusing me of an offence that I did not commit come out of hiding and attack me physically. If really they are sincere with their baseless allegations. They are just grumbling, they are a bunch of grumblers. I don’t believe in grumbling.’
The statement by the APC group reads:
‘In the light of these misdemeanors by Air Commodore Jekada, which confirmed his role as a PDP mole in APC, we are of the opinion that the retired Air Force Officer should resign within seven days or should be forced out of office by the Stakeholders or other members of the State Caretaker Committee because of his political insensitiveness.
‘Some members of the caretaker committee and notable stakeholders of the party in the state are not happy that the acting chairman of the party could throw decorum into the winds by telling a well-attended State Executive Committee meeting of the party held on April 16, 2021 that the Kaduna State APC was not an inch better than the Peoples’ Democratic Party that ruled the State for 16 unbroken years.
‘We consider Air Commodore Jekada speech where he said that the in-fighting among party executives and stakeholders are signals that the Kaduna State APC is not better than the PDP as an insult to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who was present at the meeting.
‘We are embarrassed by another portion of Air Commodore Jekada Speech where he said that some stakeholders who are close to the governor have been using their vantage position to pocket the party.
‘To us, this is offensive and a disservice to the stakeholders and members of the party across the state who have toiled day and night to improve the lot of the party since 2014.’
