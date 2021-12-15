From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in the South West geo political zone has disowned the national President of the association, Mr Sunday Adedayo Asefon, describing him as a fraudster.

Chairmen of the Association in Ondo, Ogun, Lagos and Oyo States who jointly addressed a press conference in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Wednesday called on law enforcement agencies to arrest Asefon for alleged corruption.

Specifically, the NANS chairman in Lagos State, Mr Olalere Samuel Owoseni who read the speech delivered by the students leaders, alleged that Asefon lacks the moral status and integrity to lead a progressive association like NANS considering his antecedents.

He alleged that Asefon has in the last one year of his leadership submerged the prestige and honour of NANS through corrupt acts.

The students leader alleged further that Asefon who claims to be a Post Graduate student of the Ekiti State University was rusticated by the management of the university during his undergraduate days due to alleged forgery of exams permit.

He challenged Asefon to produce his first degree certificate if he truly graduated from Ekiti State University, alleging that the embattled NANS President was until recently a security guard at a private polytechnic in Ekiti State.

He said the constitution of NANS only allows for a year single term, hence the need for Asefon to vacate Office having completed his term.

Owoseni who warned Asefon not to represent the association henceforth, also called on government functionary at all levels not to deal with Asefon on behalf of NANS.

Besides, he called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) the police and Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate Asefon alleged atrocities since his assumption of Office as NANS President.