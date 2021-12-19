From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South West zone, has disowned the national president of the association, Mr Sunday Adedayo Asefon, describing him as a fraudster.

Chairmen of the association in Ondo, Ogun, Lagos and Oyo states who jointly addressed a press conference in Akure, on Wednesday called on the law enforcement agencies to arrest Asefon over alleged corruption.

NANS chairman, Lagos State, Mr Olalere Samuel Owoseni, who read the speech delivered by the students’ leaders, alleged that Asefon lacked the moral right and integrity to lead a progressive association like NANS.

He alleged that Asefon had in the last one year of his leadership smeared the prestige and honour of NANS through corrupt acts.

He further alleged that Asefon who claimed to be a post graduate student of the Ekiti State University was rusticated by the management of the university during his undergraduate days due to alleged forgery of exams permit.

He challenged Asefon to produce his first degree certificate if he truly graduated from the Ekiti State University.