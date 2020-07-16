John Adams, Minna

The Niger State House of Assembly on Thursday removed it leader, Hon Musa S Nasko and his Deputy, Hon Andrew D Jagaba, over lack of confidence in their leadership.

The member of the house, representing Lavun constituency, Hon Jibrin Ndagi Baba, raised the motion for the removal of the house leaders during the Thursday plenary.

Moving the motion for the removal of the leadership, Baba said after consultations with his other colleagues on the issues affecting the House, it was resolved that the assembly no longer has confidence in the House leader and his deputy, thereafter moving ‘that the two officers should be removed.’

Other members of the house supported the motion and immediately nominated Hon Muhammed A Bala representing Borgu to occupy the position as the new leader of the House.

Hon Binta Mamman representing Gurara and the only female member of the House was nominated as the new deputy leader of the House.

The Speaker of the House, Abdullahi Wuse, said he was not notified on the decision of the to remove the House leaders and read the order of constitution to the assembly.

Alhaji Mohammed Haruna, member representing Bida II, moved that the order read by the Speaker be suspended and seconded by Alhaji Malik Madaki, member representing Bosso.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Yabagi Akote member representing Gbako, nominated Alhaji Abba Bala as the new Majority Leader and seconded by Suleiman Gambo, member representing Paikoro.

Alhaji Bashir Lokogoma nominated Alhaji Binta Mamman, member representing Gurara, as the new Deputy Majority Leader and seconded by Malik Madaki, member representing Bosso.