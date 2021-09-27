From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Barely two months after its inauguration, the youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, is heading for the rocks, following an alleged indefinite suspension of its President, Damian Okafor, by some members of the executive.

The group that suspended Okafor also passed a vote of no confidence on him even as they announced the deputy president, Jones Onwuasoanya, as acting National President.

However, Okafor, in an interview with Daily Sun, yesterday, dismissed his suspension describing it as an act of hatred by persons who didnt want the post zoned to Ebonyi State.

“It’s very funny, some of them don’t know the workings of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. They never believe I am an Ebonyi man. It is a shame and it will not stand. It is pure hatred. Whoever is sponsoring them should burry his face in shame.The position was zoned to Ebonyi State, but someone from Anambra or Imo thinks that an Ebonyi man doesn’t deserve it.”

He said Ohanaeze national president and national executive committee have nullified the suspension.

“We are on it. The mandate of the people must stand. Nobody owns Ohanaeze, it belongs to every Igbo.”

Efforts to get through to the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia, to react to the development were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls to his mobile phone.

