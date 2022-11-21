From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The crisis rocking the Ondo State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has taken another dimension as leaders and party faithful from Ondo Central senatorial district and other five local government areas of the state have concluded arrangement to ditch the party.

It was gathered that their grudges were based on the alleged misconduct and abuse of office on the part of the state chairman of the party, Hon Peter Olagookun.

It was learnt that Olagookun unilaterally turned NNPP in the state to his family affairs as he allegedly formed a cabal in running the affairs of the party, sidelining other leaders and elders of the party in the state.

Rising from an emergency meeting of Elders and Leaders including all the chairmen of the party in Ondo Central senatorial district and other five local government areas of the state in Akure on Monday, the leaders disassociated themselves from the state Chairman of the party.

In a statement issued and signed by Mr Femi Samleymih on behalf of the leaders of the party, the leaders said they are disassociating themselves from all the activities and decisions of the state Chairman henceforth.

They described the chairman as a selfish man who has turned the party to his personal affairs for his selfish interest.

“We the aforementioned leaders in Ondo Central and other five local government areas of the state in NNPP wishes to state unequivocally that we are disassociate ourselves from all the activities the state Chairman, Hon Peter Olagookun due to abuse of office and misconduct,” the statement read.

They appealed to the party’s National leadership and members of NNPP in the state to prevail on Hon. Olagookun to refrain from taking any action on their behalf of the said local governments and Ondo Central henceforth.

The Secretary of the party in Ondo State, Adekunle Oluwayomi had recently tendered his registration letter.

The letter addressed to the National Chairman of the party read: “I, Adekunle M. Oluwayomi, New Nigeria People’s Party Ondo State Secretary would like to inform all the members of NNPP Ondo State chapter that I will be resigrring from my position as the state party secretary based on the following reasons explain below

“As you are aware of the misunderstanding that happened in the state secretariat last time, due to the abuse of oflice by the state party chairman, lack of understanding of setf-leadership in the State, failure to accept responsibility, not listening to an individual concerns of the party members, poor influencing from the top, lack of strategic thinking and poor conflict resolution from the south west party leaders.

“Please accept notice of my resignation and I thank you for the opportunity given to show case Potential. My political movement will be announced to you later.”