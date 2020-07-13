Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Some aggrieved members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State on Monday protested against the alleged manipulation of delegates’ list for the party’s primary.

The national secretariat of the party had fixed July 22 for the party’s governorship primary election.

The aggrieved PDP members alleged that the leadership of the party in the state was doing everything to favour the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, who is also contesting on the platform of the party.

They condemned the state working committee of the party for allegedly planning to doctor the delegates list for the forthcoming primary election of the party in order to favour Ajayi.

The aggrieved members also called for the disqualification of Ajayi for allegedly involved in the manipulation of delegates’ list.

The PDP chieftains also called for the arrest of Mr Kingsley Chinda who served as secretary of the PDP ward congresses electoral committee for allegedly violating the constitution of the party.

The aggrieved PDP stalwarts alleged that over 101 fake delegates were smuggled into the ad hoc delegates’ list of the party.

A former chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Area, Mr Bitire Solomon, who spoke on behalf of the aggrieved members, said the list was unacceptable to them.

Bitire insisted that Ajayi must be disqualified for fraudulently injecting 101 fake delegates into the ad hoc delegates list of Ondo State PDP with the connivance of Chinda.

‘It would be recalled that three days ago while the electoral panel was collating the results of the ad-hoc delegates Congresses, there were heavy protests by party members who were chanting war songs and raining curses on Ajayi and Chinda at the front of Heritage Hotel in Akure after information filtered in that both of them were tampering with the delegates list,’ he said.