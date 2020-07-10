Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been embroiled in serious internal crisis over allegation of financial inducement leveled against the deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

Ajayi who is also a governorship aspirant of the party was alleged to have connived with the state chairman of the party, Mr Clement Faboyede to doctor the delegates list ahead of the party’s primary election scheduled for July 22.

The Deputy Governor was also alleged to have bribed some executive members of the party ahead of the primary election.

To this end, some members of the party on Friday staged a peaceful demonstration to protest against the action of the party leaders fingered in the alleged bribery.

The aggrieved PDP members stormed the Heritage Hotel, Akure, venue of the PDP Ad hoc Committee meeting.

The protesters alleged that Ajayi with some leaders of the party have concluded arrangements to replace names of the delegates across the 203 wards in the state.

Also, the protesters alleged that some members of the Ajayi Campaign Organization led by Dr. Kola Ademujimi were with members of the adhoc committee, while representatives of other aspirants were locked out.

The PDP publicity secretary, Zadok Akintoye confirmed the protest but said he could not authenticate the allegations against Ajayi.