Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Leadership crisis has rocked the Ondo State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) following the dissolution of the Executive Council of the party by its National Working Committee (NWC) and subsequent appointment of Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the party.

However, the dissolved State Working Committee (SWC) led by Chief Korede Duyile, reportedly fought back hours after accepting the letter on the dissolution and suspended the Deputy National Chairman of SDP, Dr Olu Agunloye.

Announcing the suspension of Agunloye, the State Publicity Secretary of the SDP, Mr Remi Olayiwola said that Agunloye was suspended for gross anti party activities and deficit tendency against the party since he lost the governorship election. ‘

Olayiwola said Agunioye’s suspension has been ratified by the SWC of the party in Akure.

Reacting, Agunloye described the action of members of the dissolved SWC as a nullity and of no effect.

Agunloye said the tenure of the dissolved SWC had expired.

He said that the NWC had set up a Caretaker Committee with Mr Oladele Ogunbameru and Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan as Chairman and Secretary respectively.

Agunloye said there was need to inject young and dynamic people and blood into the party for the party to move forward.

The Deputy National Chairman of SDP said the NWC has filed necessary papers to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in preparation for the forthcoming Gubernatorial Elections in Ondo and Edo States.

Agunloye said both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have failed the nation and there is need for a party like SDP to rescue the country.