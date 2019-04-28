Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Following the leadership crisis that bedeviled the Onitsha Newspaper Vendors and Distributors, a splinter group has emerged and formed a new association otherwise known as Onitsha Vendors Union (OVU) for effective sales and circulation of newspapers in the commercial city.

The members pulled out from the existing Union known Onitsha Newspaper Directors and Distribution Association (ONDDA).

The interim leaders of the Union include Chief Christian Ikpe (Chairman), Mr. Ignatius Ihuoma (Vice Chairman), Gloria Emekpo (Secretary), Mr. Christopher Okafor (Financial Secretary), Mr. Linus Obisi (Treasurer1), Mrs. R. A Ihuoma (Treasurer2), Lady Joy Orah (PRO), Queen Onwuje (Welfare) and Anayo Egbogu (Provost).

Speaking shortly after the inauguration of the Union in Onitsha, the Chairman of the group Mr. Ikpe said that the new union had been in existence and was mother Union in Onitsha before it went underground years back.

“The reason for this division is for Onitsha to improve on the sales of newspapers and other periodicals consigned to Onitsha and its environs and to change the poor leadership which gives Onitsha bad name in all ramifications.

“Secondly, the front lines of this Union will help your sales Reps/Executive to checkmate the alarming increase of debts in Onitsha, we are disheartened that the so-called ONDDA canning controls a big station like Onitsha with good representation, but very much interested in issuing threat letters to media houses.

“More so, all properties that last regime acquired in this name of ONDDA had been sold without proper accountability. We will no longer condone that again. You can attest to the fact that Onitsha Station is not the only station t is divided into two, but for the interest of the media houses.

“Those of you that are old in the media should know that there is the system you will introduce in distribution/circulation that will yield good fruit for the publishers, distributors, and vendors, we are out to protect the image of all. We are coming up with ‘magic’, what we need is your support and our good rapport with your sales representatives is assured, a trial will convince you” Ikpe stated. ENDS