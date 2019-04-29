Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Following leadership crisis that bedevilled Onitsha Newspaper Directors and Distribution Association (ONDDA), a splinter group called Onitsha Vendors Union (OVU) has emerged.

Speaking after the inauguration of the union, Chairman of the group, Christian Ikpe said the new union had been in existence and was mother union in Onitsha before it went underground years back.

“The reason for this split is for Onitsha to improve on the sales of newspapers and other periodicals consigned to Onitsha and its environs and to change the poor leadership which gives Onitsha bad name in all ramifications.

“Secondly, the front liners of this union will help the sales reps/executive to checkmate the alarming increase of debts in Onitsha. We are disheartened that the so-called ONDDA cannot control a big station like Onitsha with good representation, but very much interested in issuing threat letters to media houses.

“More so, all property that last regime acquired in the name of ONDDA had been sold without proper accountability. We will no longer condone that again. You can attest to the fact that Onitsha Station is not the only station that is divided into two, but for the interest of media houses.

“Those of you that are old in the media should know there are systems you will introduce in distribution/circulation that will yield good fruit for the publishers, distributors and vendors. We are out to protect the image of all. We are coming up with a ‘magic’, what we need is your support and our good rapport with your sales representatives is assured. A trial will convince you,” Ikpe stated.

The interim leaders of the union include Chief Christian Ikpe (chairman), Ignatius Ihuoma (vice chairman), Gloria Emekpo (secretary), Christopher Okafor (financial secretary), Linus Obisi (treasurer1), R. A Ihuoma (treasurer2), Lady Joy Orah (PRO), Queen Onwuje (welfare) and Anayo Egbogu (provost).