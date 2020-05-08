Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Defeated former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Arochukwu Local Government Area, Anthony Nwankwo, has rejected the list containing names of newly-elected executive members for the council presented to PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

Nwankwo is said to be backed by the party’s defeated senatorial candidate for Abia North in the last election, Mao Ohuabunwa.

Member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Uko Nkole, said the congress in the council was conducted in most transparent manner and that anybody complaining was not a democrat.

In the contentious list addressed to Abia PDP Chairman, Johnson Onuigbo, and signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu, Okemini Sunday, said to be backed by Nkole, was named as the new PDP chairman for Arochukwu LGA.

However, after the submission of the list, Ohuabnwa’s group, led by Nwankwo, rejected the list, claiming that the purported names in the congress list were not members of PDP.

Nwankwo called on the Uche Secondus-led NWC to review its position, alleging that most of the names in the purported list are currently card-carrying members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Arochukwu council.

The embattled PDP council chairman cautioned that some disgruntled elements in the party who were presently hell bent on causing disaffection and disintegration in the party were the same people that caused the poor outing of the party in the 2019 general election in Arochukwu.

He said: “This is not the authentic list as claimed. The congress was held in Arochukwu and I was elected by leaders, stakeholders and members of our party. All party faithful were there and the electoral committee pronounced me and others winners to steer the affairs of the party in Arochukwu for another four years.

“I am using this opportunity to call on our amiable National Chairman, Secondus, to intervene in this matter as relating to the purported list electing new officers for the PDP in the local government. If not checked, it is capable to cause more harm to the PDP in Arochukwu.

“That list brandishing everywhere bore the names of APGA members which were smuggled to NWC by unscrupulous elements.”

Nkole said the congress was free and fair and should not be faulted.