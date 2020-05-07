Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Crisis is trailing the recently held congress of the Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP) in Arochukwu Local Government as the defeated

former chairman of the party in the area; Anthony Nwankwo rejected the

list containing names of newly-elected executive members for the LG

presented to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP.

Nwankwo is said to be backed by the party’s defeated senatorial

candidate for Abia North in the last election, Mao Ohuabunwa.

Member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency in the House

of Representatives, Hon. Uko Nkole said the congress in the LGA was

conducted in most transparent manner and that anybody complaining was

not a democrat.

In the contentious list addressed to Abia PDP Chairman, Chief Johnson

Onuigbo, and signed by the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Col.

Austin Akobundu, Hon. Okemini Sunday said to be backed by Hon Nkole

was named as the new PDP chairman for Arochukwu LGA.

However, after the submission of the list, Ohuabnwa’s group led by

Nwankwo, rejected the list, claiming that the purported names

containing in the congress list were not members of the party (PDP).

Nwankwo called on the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to review its position, alleging that most of the names in the purported list are currently card-carrying members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Arochukwu LGA.

The embattled PDP LG chairman cautioned that some disgruntled elements in the party who were presently hell bent on causing disaffection and

disintegration in the party were the same people that caused the poor outing of the party in the 2019 general election in Arochukwu.

He said, “This is not the authentic list as claimed. The Congress was held in Arochukwu and I was elected by leaders, stakeholders and teeming members of our party. All party faithful were there and the Electoral committee pronounced me and others winners of the Congress

to steer the affairs of the party in Arochukwu for another four years.

“I’m using this opportunity to call on our amiable National chairman, Uche Secondus to intervene in this matter as relating to the purported

list electing new officers for the PDP in the local government. If not checked, it was capable to cause more harm to the PDP in Arochukwu. Because, that lists brandishing everywhere bore the names of APGA members which were smuggled to NWC by unscrupulous elements”.

Hon Nkole said the congress was free and fair and should not be faulted.