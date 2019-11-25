Gyang Bere, Jos

A lecturer in the Department of General and Applied Psychology, University of Jos, Prof. Julie Onyowoicho Enewa Orshi, has said that victims of crises in Nigeria are not supposed to be interned in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps beyond six months, saying they are not inmates.

She lamented that rather than society working assiduously towards healing and caring for the internally displaced, the victims are often neglected.

Prof. Orshi disclosed this in Jos during the presentation of her books titled ‘Social Psychological factors influencing Post Conflicts Reintegration in Jos, Plateau State; and ‘Vietinology in Conflicts Situations’ held at the University of Jos, Plateau State.

“I have gone to all the IDPs camps in Plateau, they know me and I have told the owners of the camps that they are not supposed to keep IDPs beyond 6 months; camps are not meant for human beings, they are not inmates,” she said.

“We donate food, clothing materials and other items, but we should look at what we can do to heal their pains. I spoke with them in a focus group discussion and I understand their challenges. What we need to do is a little decision, little pushing and a little sacrifice to make them feel belong and to heal their pains.”

Prof. Orshi, also a crisis victim herself, said most IDPs have lost their children, husbands and relatives in horrifying circumstances that the memory will linger for long in their minds. She advocated for a paradigm shift to caring and provision of livelihoods for victims of crises.

Based on her interviews with victims of violent attacks by herdsmen in Plateau and Boko Haram in the North East most, she revealed that most of the women had watched helplessly as their children were hacked to death, with children also made to witness their parents being murdered.

Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration of the University of Jos, Prof. Gray Goziem Ejikeme, who reviewed Prof. Orshi’s books, said the combined response by the Federal Government and the United Nations to the health, nutritional, housing, security and safety needs of the victims of violence in the country is highly commendable.

He said that necessary steps need to be taking to ensuring that their survival, develompent protection, security, safety and participation in securing life.

Minister of Special Deputies and Inter-governmental Affairs, Dr George Akume, who was represented by Director Non NUC funded programmes, University of Jos, Prof. John Adeiyongo, praised the author for the initiative aimed towards addressing the plight of crisis victims in Nigeria.