From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors known as the Integrity Governors (G-5 Governors) have declared that Nigeria is in turmoil and needs credible leadership to lead the country out of the plethora of challenges.

Chairman of G-5 Governors and Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, made this declaration at the Rivers PDP governorship campaign flag-off in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Ortom disclosed that he was the first governor from the North to support the call for a Southern president irrespective of political affiliation, for equity and justice to reign.

“And that is the right thing to do. We are Nigerians and we must ensure that all of us work together. That is what I believe in.”

He noted that Wike was the right person to unite and bring equity, fairness and justice to Nigerians.

“And after the presidential election, we talked about the issue of running mate. It was not done because of enemies of progress.”

He noted that the PDP has refused to work with the reconciliation mechanism to bring the party members together.

He urged Rivers PDP to work with governor Wike, adding that very soon, the G-5 governors would decide on the next step to take.

“Nigeria today is in turmoil. It is only when we choose the best that will help us to take out all the challenges that we have today, whether security, economy, social and in every other sphere of life that will help us to redeem our image.”

He expressed optimism that in 2023, Nigeria would be redeemed – security, prosperity, social life-wise, adding that Nigerians would be happy again.

“I want to assure you that we would remain committed to rescue Nigeria through integrity, equity, fairness and justice. Anything outside that, five of us are not there.”

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, in his message, urged the PDP to come to terms with the G-5 Governors for reconciliation before it would be too late for the party.

Speaking, Governor Wike declared that PDP would not lose election in all the G-5 governors’ states, reiterating that the members of the Integrity Governors would maintain the stance.

Wike vowed that Rivers State would never support any presidential candidate with sectional interest, saying that all citizens have equal rights.

“These are Integrity Governors, those who want to rescue Nigeria. Those who tell you the truth. The truth is bitter.

“Nigeria is for all of us. No matter where you come from in this country, you are entitled to be president of Nigeria,” he said.

Wike challenged any presidential candidate who said he was interested in restructuring to start from his party.

He attacked the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, stressing that he was corrupt to lead Rivers to campaign.

“I challenge Ayu. Ayu is corrupt and Ayu cannot lead me to any campaign. Ayu, you cannot lead Rivers State to campaign. You cannot fight Rivers and go free. You cannot fight Nigeria and go free,” he said.

Governor Wike advised Rivers PDP supporters to be wary of candidates without integrity who said they want to govern the state.

The governor had earlier on Friday night at a State Banquet organised in honour of the Integrity Governors at the Government House, Port Harcourt, dared the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to expel him and face the consequences of its action.

He also vowed that his state would not sacrifice itself for any politician who does not care about Rivers’ interest.

The G-5 Governors, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Wike are demanding for the resignation of the PDP’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, for equity, fairness and justice as a condition to support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 election.

Wike maintained that the G-5 Governors were united and firm in their decision to rescue the country from bad leadership.

The Rivers State governor used the occasion to also challenged his counterparts in the Niger Delta region to account for the huge sums of money they received as backlog for the 13 per cent oil derivation since 1999, which was approved and paid by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that he had deployed what he got for infrastructural development of the state.

Earlier, Governor Ortom maintained the stance of the Integrity Governors for equity, fairness and justice, reiterating that they were not against reconciliation.

He commended the Rivers governor for using projects commissioning to unite the state and Nigeria.

Similarly, Makinde stated that he was proud to belong to G-5 group; while Ugwuanyi stated that Integrity Governors were bonded for justice.