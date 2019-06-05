Cristiano Ronaldo rape case dropped as model withdraws allegation

Kathryn Mayorga has dropped the rape lawsuit she filed against Cristiano Ronaldo in the United States.

As confirmed by Bloomberg, Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer the subject of a rape allegation in Las Vegas.

In September 2018, Kathryn Mayorga, now 34, claimed the Juventus player had attacked her in the penthouse of a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 when she was 25 and was paid $375,000 in hush money.

She said she was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement by Ronaldo’s lawyers at the time, but reopened the case and filed charges in Las Vegas, demanding $200,000 in damages.

Katheryn Mayorga has now ended her lawsuit, meaning the Juventus attacker can now draw a line under this chapter.

According to Bloomberg, a notice of voluntary dismissal was reportedly filed in May in a Nevada State Court in Las Vegas, but the reasons for it are not clear at this time as the filing does not say whether a settlement was reached with the Portuguese superstar regarding the rape case.