Artist Cristo Noir has released his latest song Maasai Mara, and along with it an incredible video Filmed in Maasai Mara National Reserve. It is an area in southwestern Kenya, along the Tanzanian border with preserved savannah wilderness. Its animals include zebras, lions, cheetahs, elephants, and hippos.

Cristo also filmed the Maasai people dancing and performing their cultural rituals. They are among the best known locally internationally due to their residence near the many parks of the African Great Lakes, and their unusual customs and dress practices. This video is a work of art and shows the true beauty of Kenya in a very artistic and creative way. Cristo is ready to storm the African scene with his unique sound. The recently released track, Maasai Mara, is making a wave across the country.

Artist Cristo Noir continues to impress us with his music. He disrupts the music scene with his genre-bending sound.The electronic sound combined with his artistic videos are impressive and people are starting to follow his vision.

Link to stream Cristo Noir: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1a6ew0fFYRu63edX3ysuLI?si=-QI3MWaHRAu5PLedVC7VRw

The video can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNnZdY_nyUM

Cristo Noir Releases Music Video Filmed In Maasai Mara

