Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the successes recorded by his administration in improving the security situation in the country were obvious, in spite of contrary views by critics.

Buhari, stated this, yesterday, when he received promoters of the proposed African Security Leadership Summit at State House, Abuja.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, quoted Buhari as telling members of the African Security Summit that the success of the administration since 2015 are clear for all to see.

“The records show where we were in terms of security in 2015, where we are now, and we also know where we want to be, and what remains in areas of security are also clear, despite the politicisation,” the president said.

The president lauded the plan to convene a security summit that will bring together leaders on the African continent, defence attaches, embassies and High Commissions, leadership of the defence community in the country, and many others.

Addressing the summit initiator, Major-General Abdullahi Bagudu Mamman, (retd), President Buhari said: “I am glad that you are experienced, and know the implications of this conference. It will be a great test for you and members of your committee. You will be dealing with professionals in security, defence and diplomacy and we will do our best to support you.”

Mamman, now a traditional ruler, led a team under the auspices of Global Initiative for Leadership Success (GILS), which is organising the security summit said: “We share in the conviction of the administration to address the problems of the country. On assumption of office in 2015, parts of the country had been acquired by Boko Haram insurgents.”