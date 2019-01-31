Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku/Obi campaign council for the Presidential Election in Anambra State, Mr Oseloka Obaze has berated those kicking against the endorsement of the PDP Presidential candidate by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, saying such critics lack political courage.

Obaze, who stated this in Awka during a media parley ahead of PDP Presidential rally in Onitsh, said the endorsement of the PDP ticket by the apex Igbo socio-cultural group was a very wise decision taken in the best interest of the people they represent.

The PDP chieftain absolved Chief Nnia Nwodo of any wrongdoing in the endorsement, noting that Nwodo has provided purposeful leadership for Ohanaeze at a crucial time of national development.

“Ohanaeze was not set up by governors and is not answerable to them, there is no conflict anywhere but it will be awkward for any governor to think that the stipend he gives to run the organsiation can make him try to lord it over them. Those crucifying Nwodo lack courage; he is an educated, well informed, two-time federal minister, an elder statesman and not in search of recognition.

“The Ime-Obi, the policy making arm of Ohanaeze endorsed the PDP ticket for what it stands for including restructuring, national unity and better protection of interest of the people it represents,” he said

On the visit of Atiku and the PDP Presidential train to Anambra, Obaze disclosed that Atiku alongside his running mate, Peter Obi would have sessions with some prominent Anambra people including religious leaders, traditional rulers and captains of industry in Onitsha before proceeding to the Holy Trinity Cathedral field for the rally.

He said all candidates contesting for various positions on the platform of the PDP would also receive their flags at the rally, noting that the PDP presidential ticket holds much promise for the future of Nigerians.