From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Elder statesman and former Chairman of Police Service Commission, Chief Simon Okeke, yesterday, said criticisms trailing the just concluded Ohaneze Ndigbo election, which produced Chief George Obiozor as President-General, were borne out of self-centredness and should be dismissed.

Okeke stated this in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, saying he was part and parcel of the exercise and saw nothing wrong in the emergence of Obiozor who he noted had all that was required to occupy the position.

He faulted the insinuation that Obiozor was the candidate of Imo Governor, Hope Uzodima, saying the former Nigerian Ambassador to the U.S was elected on merit and not selected. He said Obiozor, like his predecessor, Chief Nnia Nwodo, would take Ohaneze to greater heights.

He said most of the criticisms before and after the election of Obiozor arose from self-centred interests and not in the well-being, interest or love of Igbo.