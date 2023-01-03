From Kenneth Chiedozie, Abuja

An Alumnus Group, University of Calabar set of 1987 has declared total support to the aspiration of Senator Prof. Sandy Ojang Onor in his bid to reclaim Cross River State. The Group made the declaration on Saturday during a solidarity visit to Senator Onor at his residence in Calabar, Cross River State.

Speaking on behalf of the Group, the Association’s Coordinator, Mr Larry Oyo said said Senator Sandy Onor Ojang who currently represents Cross River Central Senatorial District as a distinguished ambassador of the institution and their class set of “87”.

“We are here, naturally, to declare and affirm our support to our very best. We are profoundly proud of him and his accomplishments .He was and has remained prodigious a worthy ambassador and standard bearer of Unical Class of 1987″,Oyo interated.

Speaking further, Oyo described Senator Onor’s leadership skills especially at the Senate as satisfactory enough to Govern Cross River State.

He said ” Onor’s midas touch is comparable to the legendary and charismatic Phrygian king with the power of turning everything he touches to gold. A pathfinder and game changer eminently qualified to pull Cross River State out current state”.

The Group made a donation of Stickers and 2500 bottles of 75cl branded table water ahead of the Governorship Campaign flag off.

Responding, Senator Onor thanked the Group for the visit, support and donation. He called on group members to sustain the tempo of their support, Sandy beckoned the group to rally more Crossriverians to align with his Governorship bid.