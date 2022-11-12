From Kenneth Udeh

As the 2023 general elections gathers momentum , Some prominent social political groups in Cross River State have said that the growing acceptance of the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) , Senator Sandy Onor by voters in the state was a result of his leadership track record and his grassroot political ideologies.

According to the groups who declared solidarity to the Governorship aspiration of Senator Sandy who currently representing Cross River Central Senatorial District at the 9th Senate, the reason his candidature has continued to swell despite being in the opposition party in the state is as result of the belief amongst electorates of the state that he’ll put an end to the long suffering of the masses.

Addressing newsmen separately the groups made up various coalitions noted that electorates in the state have collectively decided not to vote along ethnic lines but rather focus on the leadership antecedents of the various candidates aspiring for various positions in the state, especially the Governorship.

Reeling out Sandy’s detribalised leadership qualities including his achievements at the Senate, a group known as “Peaceful Ladies” declared total support and commitment to the Governorship Aspiration of the Cross River Senator.

The Group’s coordinator, Ms. Janet Uchebo said that they had resolved to align with Senator Sandy to reclaim the lost glory of the state. The group stated this on Friday during a courtesy call by its executives to the Office of the Director General of the “Caterpillar Movement”, Chief Joe Obi Bisong located at No. 143 Ndidem Usang Iso Road, Calabar.

Harping on Sandy’s accomplishments, the group vowed to ensure his emergence as Governor of the state; “it is very necessary for us to rise to the challenge of the moment by declaring our unalloyed support, cooperation and commitment to the process that would lead to Senator Onor’s emergence as Governor of Cross River State come 2023.

“It’s now glaring and obvious to Cross Riverians that the change they yearn for is here, Senator Prof Sandy Ojang Onor (Original Caterpillar) the PDP Governorship hopeful and candidate of Cross River State in the upcoming 2023 elections is contesting the 2023 Governorship election in order to add value, end godfatherism and make a difference in Cross River State that has long suffered poor Governance by the incumbent governor of the state , the group stated.

In a similar vein; another group known as Cross River Youth Vanguard which comprises youth entrepreneurs on Saturday endorsed the Governorship aspiration of Sandy Ojang.

Giving reasons for their endorsement, the Group’s leader Comrade Amaechi Victor berated the incumbent governor, Ben Ayade of the ruling All Progressive’s Congress noting that his performance was below the expectations of Crossriverians, according to Amaechi the victory of Sandy Onor will reposition Cross River State and return it to the path of Peace, Security, Socioeconomic Developments, Sustainable Empowerment and Growth of all masses.

Amaechi in a statement on Friday after the group’s Congress held in Calabar explained that with the sterling performance as Senator Sandy has proven that he would develop the state in the aspects of education, healthcare, roads, employment, infrastructural development, ecological and environmental intervention, youth empowerment and agricultural development.

He urged voters to stop lamenting on what he described as the misgovernance of the incumbent government but rally round Sandy Onor ; “Senator Prof Sandy Ojang Onor is in the race because he has a lot to offer Cross Riverians, he is out to reposition Cross River State and return it to the path of Peace, Security, Socioeconomic Developments, Sustainable Empowerment and Growth of our youths.

“The task before Cross Riverians is to come out en masse and liberate Cross River State from the hands of political godfathers and scavengers that he sworn to keep Cross River State undeveloped and highly mis governed, let’s stop lamenting on the imperfections in our state but find the courage to collectively stand up and be counted in our determination to reposition Cross River State to be the giant that will provide prosperity for all us and put us in the path of sustainable growth and development.

Responding, Chief Obi Bisong thanked the group for the visit and declaration of support as he also assured the group of a new and better Cross River.