Theŕe are strong indications that the Cross River chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) may have settled for a consensus and zoning options for all elective positions ahead of the party primaries.

An indications to this emerged recently following a statement from the party leadership pleading with all aspirants not to buy expression of intent and nomination forms untill after consultations with various caucuses and critical stakeholders at all levels.

Investigations by Daily Sun showed that over two hundreds aspirants in APC have declared their intentions to contest for the 36 elective offices including the 25 state assembly, 11 National Assembly and governorship seats.

Before now, the party leadership had in a press briefing, a few weeks back, said it has not zoned any position and urged intending aspirants and consult stakeholders and canvass for support ahead of the primaries.

Perhaps overwhelmed by the plethora of aspirants that have besieged party secretariat officially declaring their interest to contest for the various elective offices, the party made a u-turn and called for caution to avoid implosion.

In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary of APC, Erasmus Ekpang, the party e njoined all aspirants to “tarry a while for at least one week and interface with major stakeholders and caucuses at the ward and local government levels before taking any steps to buy e xpression of intent/ nomination forms.”