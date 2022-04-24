From Judex Okoro, Calabar
Theŕe are strong indications that the Cross River chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) may have settled for a consensus and zoning options for all elective positions ahead of the party primaries.
An indications to this emerged recently following a statement from the party leadership pleading with all aspirants not to buy expression of intent and nomination forms untill after consultations with various caucuses and critical stakeholders at all levels.
Investigations by Daily Sun showed that over two hundreds aspirants in APC have declared their intentions to contest for the 36 elective offices including the 25 state assembly, 11 National Assembly and governorship seats.
Before now, the party leadership had in a press briefing, a few weeks back, said it has not zoned any position and urged intending aspirants and consult stakeholders and canvass for support ahead of the primaries.
Perhaps overwhelmed by the plethora of aspirants that have besieged party secretariat officially declaring their interest to contest for the various elective offices, the party made a u-turn and called for caution to avoid implosion.
In a statement signed by the
State Publicity Secretary of
APC, Erasmus Ekpang, the party enjoined all aspirants to “tarry a while for at least one week and interface with major stakeholders and caucuses at the ward and local government levels before taking any steps to buy expression of intent/nomination forms.”
According to the statement, the “appeal has become necessary because the party has put machinery in place to promote wider and all-inclusive participation of all major stakeholders in the party towards building genuine consensus, attempting appropriate zoning and embracing a winning strategy for all positions to be a contest
“While this is not an attempt to sequestrate the inalienable rights of aspirants to vie for any position, the party has taken cognizance of the difficult times we find ourselves and the need to dialogue with every family member with a view to achieving a harmonious, friendly and win-win arrangements for every member of the APC.”
The statement directed all the aspirants for various offices to meet with the state chairman, Barr Alphonsus Ogar Eba, Esq, between
April 25 and 26, 2023 at the party secretariat.
However, checks at the APC secretariat showed that over 10 persons from southern and central senatorial districts of the state have indicated interest to contest for the governorship position.
They include Sen John Owan Eno, Chief Chris Agara, Governor Ben Ayade’s close ally, Dr Usani Usani, former minister of Niger Delta, Mr Asuquo Ekpenyong, immediate past commissioner for finance, Sen Bassey Otu, Arc Bassey Ndem, former commissioner for lands, Engr Ben Akak, Engr Nsa Ekpenyong, and Edem Ekong, Esq.
