From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State House of Assembly has passed seven bills in the last one year.

The speaker of the assembly, Rt Hon Eteng Jonah Williams, who stated this in Calabar to mark the 2nd legislative year of the 9th assembly, promised that in the 2rd legislative year they would partner with relevant stakeholders to ensure that dividends of democracy were delivered to the electorate.

Williams said in addition three motions, twelve resolutions, four matters of public importance and four confirmations were received for legislative actions in the last one year.

The Speaker listed the seven bills passed by the House to include the Cross River State Legislative House and Fund Management Bill 2020, the Cross River State Appropriation (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Cross River State Due Process and Price Intelligence Bureau for Public Procurement (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Others are, the Cross River State Polytechnic Bill 2020, the Cross River State Appropriation Bill 2021, the Cross River State Bureau of Statistics (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the Cross River State University Bill 2021.

He acknowledged partnership with some of it’s partners like KONARD ADENAUER STIFTUNG saying it has improved the overall capacity of the assembly.

“Honourable Members of the ninth Assembly and selected staff attended two capacity building workshops organised by KONARD ADENAUER STIFTUNG, one of our very reliable development partners.

“The first held in Nike Lake Resort, Enugu between 21st and 22nd October, 2020. The second was in Ibom Icon Hotel, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State from 21st to 23rd April, 2021.

“These trainings have improved the overall management of the House processes both in and out of the Chamber. We pride ourselves as being one of the best House of Assembly in the Country in respect of our application of standard legislative practices and procedure”, he stated.

On infrastructural development, the speaker said the aesthetics of the Assembly has been improved significantly.

He said the Administration Block has been rehabilitated and other blocks within the Assembly, to provide a decent working environment for Members and staff.

Others are the renovation of the official residential quarters, provision of alternative power supply and water remained uninterrupted in the last 12 months.

He noted that other challenges that have been witnessed like collapsed fence are being addressed to guarantee security.

The Speaker assured that in the third legislative year, the Cross River State House of Assembly will remain indivisible, strong and committed to the service of the state.