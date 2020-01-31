Cross River State Commissioner for Finance, Asuquo Ekpenyong, said the government has commenced agro-industrial revolution through its Green Money (G-Money) policy.

Ekpenyong, who led other commissioners from the state, said this at the ongoing Nigerian Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank, South-South Enlightenment and Engagement Forum in Asaba, Delta.

He said the agro-industrial revolution had begun in the state with over 30 industries positioned to drive the process to a success.

Ekpenyong said the G-Money policy was aimed at deemphasising dependency on crude oil by promoting export of non-oil commodities like cocoa, rice, maize, livestock and the garment industries and built industry around them.

“We are on ground, the agro-industrial revolution has begun in Cross River and we have over 30 industries and over 80 percent of them is agro-based.

“We implore NEXIM Bank to bring more of this engagement and forum and we hope we will be able to exchange ideas and come out with resolves that we will be able to accomplish.”