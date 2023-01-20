From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Boki local government traditional rulers and other community stakeholders have decried the on-going massive destruction of their forests, calling on the Cross River Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate to help them if elected.

Speaking at the consultative meeting with various stakeholders at Okundi and Kokwagom respectively in Boki on Thursday, they said they have been abondoned with no dividends to democracy to show in the last seven years.

Lamenting their woe when he and his clan heads received the governorship campaign team of PDP , the Paramount Ruler of Boki local government area in Cross River Central Senatorial District, HRM Fredelime Amarda, said their forests have been masaively destroyed and depleted leaving the people with no alternative means of livelihood.