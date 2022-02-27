From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River chapter of APC and PDP have declared their readiness to approach yet-to-be constituted Election Petitions Tribunal following the outcome of the Akpabuyo state Assembly and Ogoja/Yala federal constituency by-elections.

While APC’s candidate for Ogoja/Yala by-election, Chief Jude Ngaji, won with a total votes of 22,778, the PDP’s candidate, Mr. Mike Usibe, came second with 20, 590 votes.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

At Akpabuyo state constituency, PDP candidate, Dr Ekeng Edet Effiom, polled 5, 866 votes to defeat APC’s candidate, Ekpo Bassey, who scored 5, 363 votes.

However, both parties have congratulated their candidates for their victory at the polls, but rejected the outcomes in the constituencies they lost, pointing out some irregularities in the process.

In a statement issued by the publicity secretary of APC, Mr. Erasmus Ekpang, he said the party totally reject the election results of the Akpabuyo state constituency bye-election based on series of irregularities.

Pleading with their teeming supporters and the electorate in Akpabuyo to remain calm, Ekpang said: “The party seeks to employ all

relevant legal means to reclaim our stolen mandate.

“We wish to condemn in strong terms the acts of shinanigan perpetrated by the PDP in Akpabuyo in the name of election, as barbaric, uncivilized and undemocratic.

This show of shame by PDP can best be described as an injurious rape on our nascent democracy as the whole process was grossly marred by outright violence, vote buying, intimidation of innocent voters and all forms of rigging by the main opposition Party and we hereby reject the election results completely.

“We have enough evidence at our disposal on how the PDP vented havoc on innocent electorate and shooting on target some APC members.”

According to him, the victory of Chief Jude Ogbeche Ngaji on the polls is “a reflection of the people’s yearning for a good representation and we are fully convinced that he will deliver full dividends of democracy to the people.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Congratulating Hon Ekeng, who won the Akpabuyo state Constituency election in a statement, PDP chairman, Vena Ikem, said since 1999 the state has never witnessed an election like this in the northern Senatorial district, an indication that PDP is a party to beat.

Ikem said it is pathetic to watch state actors deploy so much force against PDP and voters who had voted in the past for the same APC people who were hitherto in PDP.

He said: “The PDP in the state, under my watch, will never indulge in planning of elections that include nefarious activities, recruitment of cultists and using brigandage by state actors to achieve what in the end will be a pyrrhic Victory!

“Those who do will have their recompense. We won the legitimate vote and we will fight to correct the records, no matter how long it takes. We will fight the fight on principle.

“I bring my Christian Faith into politics. We will fight the just cause. Be rest assured that we will leave no stone unturned in search of the victory we won in the field by your legislative votes. Our party members should hold their heads high for you fought a good fight and you won the votes and the hearts and minds of your people.”

The state chairman said the victory at Akpabuyo is as significant as if we had won the House of Representatives election, adding “we couldn’t have given Ma Ironbar a better parting gift. Wherever she is with the angels, I know she is right now smiling down on all of us with pride.”

Hon. Elizabeth Ironbar was the immediate House of Assembly member representing Akpabuyo state comstituency, who died after a brief illness, necessitating the by-election for the constituency.

Meanwhile, Governor Ben Ayade has

congratulated Jude Ogbeche Ngaji, candidate of the APC, for emerging winner of the just concluded Ogoja/Yala Federal House of Representatives By-Election.

According to him, “it is indeed a great victory for our great party, the APC.”