From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Some Cross River communities along Calabar/Itu/Uyo Highway have demanded immediate payment of compensation ò seek legal action.

The communities including Ikot Eton Oku, Aynaga-nte, Ikot Essien Ekpo Iyang, Ikot Iwatt and Idim Eken in Mbiabo Esine Ufot/Edere clan of Odukpani in Odukpani local governement area of the state through their counsel, Dr. Emmanuel Sani, Esq, alleged illegal destruction of their properties worht hundreds of Naira, tjereby tendering them homeless.

They accused the government and construction firm of of totally disregarding due process by going ahead to destroy farmland and pysical structures to on Calabar-Itu federal highway to pave way for the dualisation project.

They expressed worry why the federal government is using divide and rule method on the payment of compensation to the affected people on the highway.

Also speaking onbehalf of the affected communities in news briefinf in Calabar on Wesnesday, the clan head of Okpokom, Dr Nya Asuquo, said non-payment of compensation was delaying progression of work on the road that linked Cross River to Akwa Ibom.

He said that effort by the federal government to shift the payment of compensation to the state governments would not augur well for the ongoing construction of the highway.

“It is pertinent to note that in the same contract of road project, particularly in the portion awarded to Julius Berger, work is progressing smoothly and the compensation was paid and handled by the federal government and not state.

“Why would the same federal government hands-off compensation on the same road project in the portion awarded to other contractors,” he asked.

Asuquo, a former member of the House of Representatives, said the failure to pay compensation to the other affected person have turned them into beggers.

According to him, “The people of Mbiabo Ikot Offiong and others where the project traverses have been rendered homeless and their means of livelihoods destroyed without provision of an alternative since the contractor, Sematech construction had moved to site and started clearing without payment.

“We demand compensation that is due to be paid to be paid to the affected communities, particularly the Mbiabo Ikot Offiong axis from Okpokom River to Itu Bridge.

“This is where records are available on the level of means of livelihood that have been destroyed and the people roaming around aimlessly.”

Praying that the right thing be done before work continues, he called on federal government not to apply different policies in the same country on the same citizens with regard to compensation as anýthing to the contrary would be resisted with litigation.