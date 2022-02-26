Ikot Anwatin and Ikot Ekpo communities in Calabar have commended the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) for donating 10 dumpsters and 100 trash cans to them.

The gesture is part of World Bank’s and NEWMAP’s intervention to control gully erosion which had ravaged both communities in the recent past.

It is believed that the gesture will encourage residents to stop dumping refuse in drainages and erosion areas.

Presenting the waste bins to the communities on Friday in Calabar, Mr Francis Agaba, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Ben Ayade on NEWMAP said the idea of the bins was to curb erosion in both communities.

Agaba represented Dr Inyang Asibong, Commissioner for International Development Cooperation and also NEWMAP Acting-Project Co-Ordinator.

He noted that poor waste disposal aggravated gully erosion in both communities and that with the distribution of the waste dumpsters; the people would stop dumping refuse in gutters and in gullies.

“One of the things that were causing erosion in the communities was the dumping of refuse in gutters, gullies and drainages; what we have done is to stop the communities from doing that.

“With these dumpsters and evacuation trucks to evacuate waste on daily basis, we also want to ensure that Cross River remains clean and green.

“Before now, it was a horrible situation at Ikot Anwatin and Ikot Ekpo communities both in Calabar Municipality as there was no access road but now you can see that the roads, drainages are in good shape and gullies repaired,’’ Agaba said.

In his response, Mr Felix Edoki, Chairman, Ikot Anwatin Community Development Association, commended NEWMAP for the intervention in controlling erosion in the communities.

“We are so grateful to NEWMAP, the World Bank and the state government for this great development; they came to our aid and now the story is different; we now have good roads, drainages and even waste bins,’’ he said. (NAN)