Cross River government, yesterday, conducted an open, competitive bidding for the Obudu International Airport Project.

Six construction firms – Sumec Nig Ltd, CG Engineering, CIBA Nig Ltd, Wokor Services, A&K Construction and Poa Adit Nig Ltd – participated in the bidding.

Sited in Obudu Local Government Area, the International Cargo and Passenger Airport is one of the signature projects of the Ben Ayade administration.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner for Aviation, Dr. Jacob Otu Enyia, explained that the project was first advertised in three national dailies in February and opening scheduled for March but was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic prompting a rescheduling for October 27 but was again stalled by the Endsars protest.

He assured of the unwavering political will of governor Ayade towards the realisation of the airport project, citing a provision for it in the 2021 Cross River appropriation bill.