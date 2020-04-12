Calvary greetings dear Cross Riverians, today is a unique day that is celebrated all over the world. But it is quite unfortunate that at this same time there is a global pandemic.

Amidst the global pandemic, I want to assure Cross Riverians to remain calm and continue in deep fellowship with the Trinity because God will never abandon his people. Let us have a reassessment of our values and be morally justified.

All of us at Cross River State Ministry of health are on top of our game to ensure that Cross River State is free and safe from COVID -19.

Our happiness is that the Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency, Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade is working assiduously during the day and night to fight COVID-19. He has also provided all the necessary support to curb the spread of the dreaded global pandemic.

Easter reminds us of God’s never-ending love for us. It teaches us that life is all about sacrifice. Let’s show love to one another in whatever way as Christ did for mankind. Let us all together praise and worship God for his endless blessings.

Have a blessed Easter.