Isong Cyril

A permanent secretary in Cross River State Ministry of Water Resources, Dr Fidelis Anukwa, has assured parts of the state suffering constantly erosion menace that the state government is attending to the challenge.

Dr Anukwa who is also the project coordinator, Cross River State Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project (CRS-Newmap), admitted that some residents of the state had suffered severe erosion menace over time but expressed the hope that with the pace of the fight against the disaster in the state, the challenge would soon be a thing of the past.

Dr Anukwa made the statement during his quiet moment to mark his birthday with his family members, friends and associates in Calabar.

“Erosion menace is a big challenge in this part of the country at the moment,” he said. “And that is why the state government is working assiduously to fight the problem. We are happy with the progress we have so far made and that is why we have a government – to minister to the challenging needs of the people. We are happy with what our governor, Prof Ben Ayade, is doing in this direction.”

One of his kinsmen, Isong Cyril, an ICT professional praised Dr Anukwa for his community works and wished him well as he progressed in the service of the state and humanity. “As a man of grace, you have demonstrated that the gift of God is not to be taken lightly, and for this, you have committed yourself to service and betterment of our country, and society.”

Similarly, one of his aides, Innocent Echeng, prayed God for the opportunity He has given to the celebrant to excel not only in academics but in service to humanity.

“Today as you mark your birthday, we raise a toast to an amazing leader, academic and mentor without measure. “We are proud of what you have achieved so far in terms of sustaining unity and harmony in the land of Ekureku.”