From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River government has distributed COVID-19 protective/prevention equipment and other items to over 4, 000 frontline health workers across the state.

COVID-19 prevention equipment donated include PPEs, hand sanitizers, facemasks, latex gloves, isolation gowns, hamzel suits, face shield, Googles, heavy-duty boots, infrared thermometers, and body bags.

Others are liquid hand wash, boots, scrubs, donning/doffing practicals and COVID-19 Protocol manuals.

Speaking shortly after the distribution n Calabar, the Cross River State COVID-19 Taskforce Chairman and Commissioner for health, Dr Betta Edu, said it became imperative to re-equip the frontline health workers with COVID-19 prevention materials as safety and preventive measures must first begin with those more exposed to this danger in the course of discharging their duties.

According to Edu, the second wave of COVID-19 has come with the population having COVID-19 Fatigue, people finding it difficult to carry out COVID-19 protocol and leading to community spread.

She said the government decided to take the responsibility of protecting the frontline health workers who are always at the forefront of the fight and ensure they continue to be safe.

She said: “This COVID-19 protective/prevention equipments have been distributed to all of our primary and secondary facilities which should cover for almost 5000 health workers across board.

“We have carefully enumerated the progress made in the state’s response which has today brought innovation even to the national response. We are also awaitinga positive and immediate response from the Presidential Rask Firce,PTF.

She noted that the state experience setbacks following the #EndSARS protest which affected the reference lab and 100 bed isolation center leaving the state with only 14-bed space (4 in UCTH and 10 at GH Ogoja).

Receiving the items, the Director-General,DG, Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Janet Ekpeyong, commended the task force team for being proactive.

She said the frontline health workers have started sensitization on the COVID-19 vaccines by dispelling rumors making the rounds about its potency.