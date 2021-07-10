From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River state government has given maternity and orphanages homes 14 days ultimatum to register and get operational license or quit the state.

The state commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, Who read the riot act issued in Calabar at the weekend in response to directive by the federal government ordering for clamp down on illegal homes across the country, said the essence is to checkmate child trafficking, unnecessary loss of lives of children and to help reduce the menace of street kids.

According to him, any operator who fails to comply with the directive would be made o face the wrath of the law or he better quit the state.

Edu frowned at the illegal operations of some of this firms that have turned it into a revenue generating business, adding that such practices won’t be tolerated in the state anymore.

He said: “Henceforth, all maternity homes and orphanages must get registered and acquire an operational license for proper supervision and monitoring within the next 14days or face arrest and further prosecution.

“Maternity homes and orphanages are now seen as an avenue to make money. Most people want to own a maternity ome and an orphanage. They’ve deviated from the true purpose of this and are only interested in making profit at the expense of the lives and comfort of these kids and the vulnerable.

“As government we won’t risk or jeopardize the life of any child in the name of business. This is to ensure that such facilities are of good standard to house such establishments and also help us regulate certain irregularities like unnecessary child deaths and child trafficking.”

She said the administration of Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade has vowed to combat and put to an end to certain ill practices that are detrimental to the healthy and peaceful living of every Cross Riverian, urging all to work together for the betterment and safety of our loved ones.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.