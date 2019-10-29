Dr Stephen Odey, Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Cross River, on Tuesday said that Gov. Ben Ayade rehabilitated no fewer than 406 schools in the state within the last four years.

Odey made this known to newsmen in Calabar after an inspection visit to some schools in the state.

He said that the Ayade-led administration carried out the most intervention in schools in the history of Cross River.

He said that as part of the intervention, a total of 79, 622 plastic tables and chairs had been procured and distributed to schools across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Odey said that the objective was to boost the basic education sector in the state.

“Ayade’s administration awarded contracts for the comprehensive rehabilitation of about 496 schools across the state.

“Out of that, 406 projects have been completed and that is commendable. This is an administration that has intervened massively within the basic education sector.

“While we are making our pupils and students comfortable, the teachers also must be properly accommodated, hence our desire to start another distribution of latest teachers’ tables, “ he said.

He urged the pupils and students to take their studies seriously and learn to respect their teachers and parents.

Odey said it was the desire of the governor to create the best learning environment, hence the establishment of the British/Canadian International School in the state.