Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State government has called on members of the Nigerian Legion in the state to partner the government in the Green Money initiative of the government to boost revenues and improve agricultural produce in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Asu Okang, who made the call shortly after the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day laying of wreath at the Millennium Cenotaph, Calabar, said the G-Money initiative is not just for indigenes alone but for all residents.

He said members of the legion and widows of lost heroes can take advantage of the ongoing recruitment into the company by applying to work in the company and possibly maximising the vast agricultural potentials of the state.

“Today we are talking about G-Money and Ayade’s G-money is not just for indigent Cross Riverians but it’s for everybody. The governor has approved the immediate employment of staff of the Cross River State Agricultural Development Company.

“We expect that men and women of the Nigerian Legion and their widows will take advantage of the agricultural programmes. We have a large expanse of land of over 33, 000 square meters for cultivation.”

He said the armed forces remembrance week calls for sober reflection, maintaining that Nigerians owe a lot to the families of the lost heroes who paid the supreme prize for the peace of the nation.

“Colourful and beautiful as the event looks, it calls for sober reflection. Today, you find Nigerians from all over gathered to remember our brothers and sisters who paid the supreme price for this nation.

“So, if you look at the background, you will find the colour and the beautiful parade. But for us, this should tell us something that, as a nation, we must be very sensitive to the plights, the yearnings, and aspirations of those the gallant soldiers left behind.

“Therefore, we call on all Nigerians to give maximum support to the families of these soldiers and also have at the back of our minds the sacrifices they made for the country”, he said.