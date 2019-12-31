Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State government has unveiled plans to digitalise and revolutionise its broadcast next year.

The Commissioner for Information, Asu Okang, who disclosed this during his media briefing with the journalists in Calabar, said about five thousand decoders have been acquired and will be installed to ensure that people across the length and breath of the state have access to information.

Okang further disclosed that the Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation CRBC, will be bifurcated into radio and television arms to ensure efficient service delivery.

He said arrangements are on to ensure that the Ikom station, which has been largely redundant, is revitalised just a a as the Ogoja sub- station would soon come alive.

According to him, the state govowned newspaper corporation will be reinvigorated to ensure daily publication as against the present bi weekly practice.

He promised that government would do it’s best to absorb all hardworking contract staff in its broadcast mediums and will also employ a number of journalists who will cover all parts of the state to ensure the ministry is totally transformed.

Speaking earlier, the permanent secretary, Dr Aye Henshaw, pledged the support of staff to ensure the actualisation of government’s agenda.

He expressed confidence that the commissioner, who is coming with a renewed mandate, has the requisite competence to chart the course of the ministry.