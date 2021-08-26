From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State government has threatened to commence legal action against Heritage Bank for blocking access to its Cally Air Account.

The State Commissioner for Aviation, Jake Otu Enya, who disclosed this in Calabar while staging a demonstration at the premises of the bank along Mary Slessor Road in Calabar, said the bank has refused to honour its financial obligations to the state government through the ministry.

Enya said failure to relelase funds to the ministry would affect the renewal of insurance for Cally Air, which would cause huge embarrassment to the government and could lead to grounding of Cally Air.

He said as at last week government had need for money and it drew an instrument for the bank to release money to ensure that we continue with the operations of our airline.

According to him, within the next twenty- four hours Cally Airline would be due for insurance renewal and added that Civil Aviation Authority would not give us one day exemption.

He said: “If we cannot pay the money for the renewal of the insurance our airline will be grounded.

“We are ready to go to court and claim damages especially if by tomorrow the aircraft is grounded and we are subjected to public ridicule.

“The action of the bank is an abuse of the fundamental human rights of the state and condemned the bank for saying their action is sacroscant.”

Explaining that they have written to the CBN but action has not been taken yet because of the bureaucracy, he said it is high time AMCON took take over the bank it is sinking.

At the bank premises, customers were stopped from accessing services. No bank official was willing to talk on the matter as at press time.