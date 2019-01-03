Judex Okoro, Calabar

About 15 governorship candidates in Cross River State have adopted the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator John Owan Enoh as their consensus candidate.

The politicians, who came under the umbrella of the Coalition of Owan Friends of Political Parties and Groups (COFOPPAG), said the state was in dire need of change.

The parties include PPN, ASD, AS, BNPP, ADO, CAP, C4C, JMPP, MPN, MAJA, AA, APP and DA.

The DG of the group, Pastor Ntami Esege, said the aspirants decided to shelve their aspirations for the collective good of the state and its people.

He said the state had gone down in all indices over the past three years, emphasising that they would do their best to help salvage the state from decay.

Responding, Senator John Owan Enoh, who inaugurated the group, said he was very proud that the state had people of honour who were not willing to sell their integrity.

“I’m very proud that the state still has these people including a woman that has refused to collect sign-on fees as is the norm in the state.

“I did not look for them but they looked for me and this shows that we still have men of honour in the state.

“They have shown that the interest of the state is bigger than their own and with this, we hope to avert the danger which awaits the state if the governor is re-elected,” he said.