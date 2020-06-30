To fear death is nothing other than to think oneself wise when one is not. For, it is to think one knows what one does not know. No one knows whether death may not even turn out to be the greatest blessing for humans. And yet people fear it as if they knew for certain that it is the greatest evil – Socrates.

The Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu on Monday visited the late Hon. G. Akwaji to share heart touching moments with the family of Late Hon. Akwaji, member representing Obudu state constituency.

Betta Edu who expressed shocked on the sad news, said the sudden passing away of Hon. Akwaji, a lawmaker representing Obudu State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly did hit the state on the wrong side – it elicited a gloomy feeling of sadness as one of Cross River State’s finest serving lawmaker exited early.

Consoling with Akwaji’s wife,

She said:-

“The final departure from this mortal earth is shrouded and beyond human comprehension. It was personally very painful for me as minutes before his death you had even told me was sitting up and chatting with you. I honestly believed all was well and he was getting better. I know how painful it is to lose a loving and caring husband at a time like this when you need him most.

“We will surely mourn the loss of your loving husband, but I will admonish you not to lose hope because there is a comforter, he will comfort you and the family. my earnest prayer is that God who comforts everybody will protect and shield you with His amour in this period of your grief and grant you and the entire family the fortitude to bear this great loss with equanimity”.

Edu said, until his painful demised, Akwaji was an ardent believer in a fair society and in the progress of his people.