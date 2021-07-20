From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Hoodlums reportedly invaded Ayade Industrial Park along Goodluck Jonathan By-Pass, in Calabar Metropolis, and allegedly stabbed a security man on duty.

The incident occurred about 1pm, yesterday, when a criminal gang numbering about eight invaded the industrial estate through the back of Calachika Factory, allegedly to kidnap some of the workers.

An eyewitness told Daily Sun that eight young men armed to the teeth tried to enter the factory through the back, but a security officer on duty quickly saw one of them and accosted him.

The account said immediately one of the hoodlums saw the security men, he brought out a sharp knife and stabbed the officer, who defended with one of his hands, and consequently one of the fingers was cut off in the process.

The officer, realising that they were armed men, raised the alarm which attracted attention of other officers and workers who, in turn, made a series of calls to different security units in the state for help.

Confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary in charge of security in the Governor’s Office, Dr Alfred Mboto, said they got a distress call that some criminals had invaded the Industrial Park, and he immediately dispatched Operation Akpakwu, the state-owned security outfit, to move in for rescue.

