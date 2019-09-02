Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State former governor, Donald Duke, has stated emphatically that he didn’t cede Bakassii as being alleged by some people.

Since the ceding of Balassi to Cameroon during Duke administration, a section of the Bakassi natives have accused him of being part of the people that sold out the Peninsula.

But, contrary to the views held by many people, Duke said he had no hand in the loss of Bakassi neither was he involved in the agreement to cede the Peninsula, adding that the ceding was regrettable.

Speaking during the launch of a book, “Cross River State at 50: The People and Events that shaped it,” at Channels View Hotels, Calabar, Duke said he did everything to reverse the ceding but to no avail.

The book, which was written by an elder statesman, Ekpe Esien Ita, who also used the occasion to celebrate his 70th birthday, drew personalities from all walks of life, including the Obong of Calabar, Etubom Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V.

Duke said: “When I hosted former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon in Calabar here, I urged him to write his own story or someone will write it for him. Evan though he may not exactly like what would be told. Not long after, there was a council of state meeting where former president Olusegun Obansajo was presiding. Then one of the council members, then General Muhammadu Buhari, pointing to the section where the head of states were asked that somebody should tell us why Bakassi was sold.

“During the lunch break, I went back to him and said you have to tell us a story. Because the general perception was that Bakassi was sacrificed for the war. That it was exigent to accommodate France and Cameroon interest,” he said.

According to him, he took the matter to then Prime Minister of Britain, Tony Blair who bluntly told him and his entourage that “to undo the agreement will be a terrible precedent,” saying the British prime minister revealed to them that some other African countries would be affected by such a decision.

“Britain and the United States were not sympathetic to our case and China and Russia were not interested. It was France that sympathised with us and told us that we could not have gone to court,” he disclosed.

While describing the ceding of Bakassi as “an international conspiracy,” he regretted that what was supposed to be done during the period was not done by the country, saying: “I did everything to reverse the ceding but could not.”

On the 76 oil wells that was ceded to Akwa Ibom State, Duke said: “It was during my time that we got the oil wells that was lost. That was a painful thing for all of us. I still think it should be remedied. In law, we have what is called double jeopardy; we lost the land and we also lost the assets.

“The asset didn’t go to Cameroon, it was for Nigeria. Today, Akwa Ibom is the largest oil producing state in Nigeria. It was a political decision. At that time when Akwa Ibom was having about N5 billion, we were having between N225 and N240 million. So, I think the political decision that gave them the oil should be used to give us back the 76 oil wells.”

On Tinapa, Duke regretted that the infrastructure has been allowed to waste, saying the non-usage of Tinapa was the greatest disservice his successors have done to the state.

“Tinapa has not been put to use and we shot ourselves on the foot when we did not put it to use. Government is continuous and the successor is always smarter than the predecessor,” he said.