Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State House of Assembly members have refused to reconvene over unpaid allowances and other entitlements.

Investigations showed that the relationship between the House and Governor Ben Ayade strained due to inability of the executive to meet its obligations to the lawmakers.

Sources close to the House revealed that for over four months, the leadership have made series of request to the governor with regard to their welfare running cost and failure to implement resolutions.

Further findings showed that the state government is yet to provide the legislators with official vehicles to enable them perform their functions effectively.

Another source revealed that as at the time of filing this report, the speaker and other principal officers of the House are yet to be given official cars as well as other paraphernalia of office.

The development may have necessitated the lawmakers refusal to reconvene as earlier scheduled.

They were expected to have resumed on September 10, but has not not till date.

At the Assembly complex, some members were seen attending to their constituents in their offices.

In his reaction, Press Secretary to the speaker, Hope Obeten, denied the lawmakers have refused to reconvene.

Obeten said though the House was supposed to reconvened on September 10, but they couldn’t because most of the principal officers, including the speaker and his deputy went for a conference in Abuja.

“I can tell you many of them just came back and are in their various offices, you can come to the Assembly and confirm.

“The non-reconvening today has nothing to do with non-payment of allowances or issuance of official vehicles,” he said.