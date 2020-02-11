Judex Okoro, Calabar

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants in the forthcoming Cross River State local government election have demanded cancellation of the just concluded primary.

Besides, the aspirants have concluded arrangements to embark on a protest to press home their demands.

Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) had fixed March 28 for the council poll.

Some of the aggrieved chairmanship aspirants from the three senatorial zones described the primary as not only a sham, but a kangaroo arrangement that falls short of provisions of the party, adding that the danger of losing the state looms due to imposition of candidates.

In a petition addressed to party national chairman, 13 aspirants, including Godwin Offiono (Yala), Naku John (Ogoja), Ikpi Ubana Eyong (Yakurr), Obi Stephen Owan (Etung), Christopher Ekpo, (Calabar Municipality), Ekeng Efiom Edet, (Akpabuyo), and Orok Bassey Duke (Odukpani), urged the party to do the right thing else the Zamfara episode which it benefitted from may be used against it.

“What happened in the state was a meeting of a few people who wrote names and forwarded same to CROSIEC as candidates of the party. There was nothing as primary.

“We, therefore, urge you to admonish the leadership of the party in Cross River State to cancel the entire process, which was a sham and conduct fresh primary for the emergence of candidates.

“We foresee danger ahead for the party if Cross River State government does not do the right thing.

“Otherwise, the danger of losing Cross River State as a PDP state to the opposition parties is gradually looming by this act of outright imposition and impunity,” they said.

The candidates emphasised that from the beginning, activities in the timetable were not observed as there were no forms, neither interest nor nomination, were made available to the candidates despite the fact that some aspirants made payment to the party’s account.

They added that rather than do the right thing as stipulated by the constitution of the party, on January 30, 2020, the leadership mobilised security operatives and affirmed persons hitherto published as candidates in contravention of the date for submission of list of candidates by political parties.

In his reaction, the Chairman, Edim Inok, said: “Those protesting would be dealt with accordingly because the party has process of resolving internal disputes.

“Beside, the party constitution allows us to go for affirmation in selection of our candidates for election.”