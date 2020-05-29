Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State COVID-19 response task force Chairman and Commissioner for Health, Betta Edu, has said the no-face-masks-no-voting policy will be implemented to the latter during the local government poll slated for tomorrow.

Speaking during the visit to Abi Local Government Area chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to ascertain their preparedness for the election, Edu said the various safety measures will be adopted at various polling units during the voting.

She said: “All preventive measures and steps will be adopted at various polling units to ensure physical distancing, use of hand sanitizers and wearing of nose masks are adhered to before voting.

“We do not want crowd and no one should congregate. We have agreed with Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) on wearing of nose masks, two meters spacing for every eligible voters and use of alcohol-based sanitizers at every polling unit.

“I am using this opportunity to extend this message to Cross Riverians coming out to vote this weekend to get face masks which will be provided at some units to enable them carry out accreditation process and voting without any hassle. This is in line with Independent National Electoral Commission and CROSIEC protocols on conduct of the election.

“We have already produced thousands of face masks and hand sanitizers to be distributed by CROSIEC for onward distribution alongside election materials to electoral officers.

“The ministry of health, in collaboration with the state primary healthcare agency and our front line health workers, have nominated health workers in all wards to mount each polling unit and ensure this protocols have been diligently observed.”

The chairman enjoined security agents to work alongside with the health officials that will mount each polling unit to ensure adherence.