Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has won 10 local government chairmanship and 110 councilorship seats in the results released thus far by the Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission.

Announcing the results in Calabar on Sunday, the Chairman of the Cross River State Electoral Commission, Dr. Mike Ushie, said the PDP beat candidates from four other parties in the ten councils while the commission is still awaiting results from the remaining eight other local government areas.

Giving details of the results for the 10 councils, Dr. Usihe said Linus Bassey Etim of the PDP won in Akamkpa with 50, 422 out of 51, 136 votes cast.

Similarly, Emmanuel Offiong Bassey won Akpabuyo local government area with 24, 618 votes out of 27, 636 total votes cast in the area.

Others are Iyadim Amboni Iyadim, Eke Effiong Nta, Esther Bassey Edet, Etuk John Nkom, Eguni Kingsley Namgbe, Bassey Agara Tom, Justina Joseph Edem and Obete Ofem Ebri won in Bakassi, Calabar Municipality, Calabar South, Etung, Ikom, Obubra, Odukpani and Yakurr respectively.

The PDP also won in all the 110 councillorship elections in the 10 local government areas announced by the commission.

The results of the local government areas yet to be announced by the commission include Bekwarra, Obudu, Ogoja, Yala, Abi, Boki and Biase