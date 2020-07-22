The Youth Vanguard for Good Governance has reiterated its support for Governor Ben Ayade’s younger brother, Chief Frank Ayade to fill vacant senate seat following the demise of Senator Rose Oko.

The group’s stand is expressed in a statement signed by Bassey Akpan insisted that Ayade family is a prayer answered to solve leadership problems in Cross River State.

He however chided those opposed to Ayade’s senatorial ambition, describing them as enemies of Cross River North Senatorial zone and the state at large.

He expressed surprise at some people’s nerve to still contest against Ayade, advising them to drop the idea.

He appealed to the people of Cross River North Senatorial zone to queue behind Ayade, boasting that they would leave no stone unturned to ensure he wins at all cost.

“If we must tell our people the truth, Chief Frank Ayade is the next Senator of Cross River North. Beyond the fact that he has more than enough fund to dwarf any aspirant, we must respect their family leadership endowment. Ayade family is special gift to our people.

“We can remember how Governor Ayade faired when he had the opportunity of being in the Senate. He queried every action of the leadership of the senate, including bogus and heartless remuneration. Frank will even surpass Ben Ayade’s legacy in the Senate within two years. Let’s try him on this scale.

“For those opposed to his senate bid, we can only appeal to them not to waste their votes. Frank is a moving train. Nobody can stand in his way. We are determined to campaign and go the extra mile to ensure that Frank emerges.

“The underlying reason for our support is performance. We strongly believe in Frank Ayade’s capacity.”