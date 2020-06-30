Lukman Olabiyi

A group, under the aegis of Youth Vanguard for Good Governance, has thrown its weight behind Frank Ayade for the Cross Rivers North Senatorial by-election.

The group made the call in a statement by its Coordinator, Bassey Akpan.

The senator representing Cross Rivers North, Rose Oko, died in March, thereby creating room for a by-election to fill the vacuum.

Akpan said their support for Ayade is not unconnected with the fact that the Ayade family is tested and trusted in terms of leadership.

He insisted that there is nothing wrong having a governor and a senator from the same family, arguing that John Kennedy and siblings had occupied strategic positions in the American government without anyone raising an eyebrow.

He also cited the case of former president of the United States of America, George Bush and his sons, who equally occupied top political positions in that country.

He described Ayade as a grassroots politician, who has proved his sagacity as the engine room of Cross River government by virtue of his activities.

“We, members of Youth Vanguard for Good Governance wish to declare our support for the younger brother of the governor of Cross River State, Frank.

“He is the one that can fill the vacuum created by the death of Oko in March,” the group said.