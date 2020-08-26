Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former commissioner for Special Duties and senatorial aspirant in the Cross River North by-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fidelis Egoro, has declared his party would coast home to victory.

Egoro, a former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) deputy chairman, who addressed newsmen yesterday, after picking his nomination and expression of interest forms, at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, said APC was more on the ground than PDP even though PDP is in government.

If elected, he promised to represent the people with the fear of God, adding that his experience and exposure in politics, spanning over 30 years placed him in good stead to defeat other aspirants.

He said: “I will bring equitable and God-fearing representation. Power comes from God. When He opens the door no one closes it.

“It is not about money or connection. I do not know what those people have that I do not have. Talking about experience, I have experience. About 30 years ago, I was a commissioner for special duties, water resources and rural development, and works housing and transport.

“I was also chairman of council, party administrator. As a matter of fact, state deputy chairman of PDP before I crossed over. So, I do not think anyone of them is a threat to me.

“Although PDP is ruling Cross River State but the state is not a monolithic political entity. APC is very strong. As a matter of fact, why APC even lost the governorship was simply that there were lots of problems within the party; we could not agree with factions that kept fighting themselves in court not until very recently when, by the grace of God, we achieved reconciliation. Otherwise, we do not think we would have had PDP today or the governor would have had a second term if the party had been together.

“As a matter of fact, they were part of the problems; they helped to fuel the crisis within the APC…”