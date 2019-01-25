An unprecedented crowd, yesterday, overflowed the Sankwala Cenotaph venue of Governor Ben Ayade’s campaign rally in Obanliku Local Government Area of the state.

The overwhelming crowd, made up of artisans, okada riders and market women, lined up all roads leading to the venue to cheer Ayade as his campaign train made its way.

The enthusiastic supporters danced and sang the governor’s praises as they pledged to cast their votes for him and all PDP candidates in the coming elections.

When Prof Ayade mounted the rostrum to speak, a deafening chant of ‘Ayade is a goal’ rented the air, with the jubilant crowd surging forward to physically touch the governor and pledge their support for his re-election.

It took spirited efforts of security agents to keep the ecstatic crowd at bay.

Speaking later, the evidently elated governor told the people of the council that Obanliku is strategic to the state as the council housing the famous Obudu Ranch Resort.

He promised speedy completion of the 147 mfom-okuku-obudu ranch road project linking the five local government areas of Cross River North senatorial district.

As demonstration of the importance he attaches to the ranch, the governor disclosed that the Obudu/Obanliku axis of the road has already been asphalted; in order to aid easy access to the facility.

The Cross River state chief executive also pledged rapid urbanization of the council by transforming it into a modern town complete with modern infrastructures.

Said Prof Ayade:”l want to assure you all that as a proud son of the North, l won’t fail you. Be rest assured that l am very committed to the welfare of our people and all the developmental projects we have started in the north will be completed in our quest to develop our zone in line with others.”